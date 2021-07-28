LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at 72, the band announced Wednesday.
Hill’s bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued a statement on Instagram saying, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”READ MORE: LA City Council Approves Ordinance To Restrict Homeless Encampments
“You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
View this post on Instagram
Hill was with the band for over 50 years.