LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Dodgers fan was recovering Wednesday after being hit in the face by a foul ball hit by Justin Turner.

“I’m in a lot of pain, you know,” Jessica Andrade said.

The 21-year-old Northern California woman has been a fan of the boys in blue her entire life and was sitting in the stands next to the dugout enjoying Tuesday night’s game against the Giants in San Francisco.

During the top of the eighth inning, Turner came up to bat. The third baseman hit a foul that went up and over the safety netting, heading straight for Andrade and her family. She said she attempted to catch it, but the ball instead struck her in the face.

“It was still coming full force, and then it bounced off my face in front of me,” she said. “And I had my glasses on, it broke my glasses, and I honestly didn’t even know what happened.”

Andrade said the chance to catch the ball was thrilling, but her excitement quickly diminished after she saw the reaction of a fan sitting next to her.

“When he looked at me, he was like, ‘Oh, shit, like you have to go,'” she said. “And I saw, like, pure terror in his face.”

She said she didn’t realize she had a cut below her eye until she noticed that she was bleeding. The cut was so deep that she ended up having to go to the hospital and get six stitches to close it up.

And while she did not get the ball — a fan a few rows down claimed it for themself, seemingly unaware of what had just happened — she said she was happy she wasn’t more seriously injured.

“I’m glad that it was Justin Turner that hit the ball, I’m not gonna lie,” she said.

A representative for the Dodgers organization said they were aware of the incident and were looking into it.