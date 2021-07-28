ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disney is the latest of companies to adjust its coronavirus-related policies as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
Starting Friday, Disney will require all parkgoers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The policy change came as coronavirus cases were on the rise in the U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in parts of the country with “substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19 should return to wearing masks indoors.
The new policy applies to guests two years and older.
Masks remain option for outdoor activities at Disney sites.