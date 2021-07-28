LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California public health officials Wednesday aligned with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that recommends everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement by the California Department of Public Health is only a recommendation, not a mandate.
"The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state," Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, CDPH director and state public health officer, said in a statement. "We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated."
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County revised its public-health order requiring everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
