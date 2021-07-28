LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many industries have been pushing to get new workers but not enough people are applying.
From the United States Postal Service to Amazon, employers are working harder than ever to hire with less-than-promising results.
Some economists say the U.S. has the highest number of job openings they’ve ever seen in 20 years.
Amazon alone was hiring hundreds of employees for two of its new Amazon Fresh grocery stores in La Habra and Cerritos.
Even nonprofits, like Project Angel Food, which are usually volunteer-driven are also offering paid jobs.
The coronavirus pandemic has only added to the shortage of workers, economists say.
“The pandemic hits, we’re already having a labor shortage… a couple of million people retire and another million people are more or less stuck at home because of family obligations in the context of what kind of services you can nave for childcare,” said Christopher Thornberg, the founding partner of Beacon Economics.
Thornberg said labor shortages are expected to stay for quite some time and in order for employers to make the hires, they need to stand out from the rest.