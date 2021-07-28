PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday were searching for a 73-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia, dementia and diabetes who was last seen in Palmdale.
Epigmenio Reyes Mares was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Avenue Q-1, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Mares is Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light brown button-up shirt.
Anyone with information about Mares' whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
