SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A registered sex offender charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while out on bail in another case accepted a plea deal for eight years in prison, according to court records.

J Isaac Gonzalez Sierra, 69, pleaded guilty Monday to failure to comply with registering as a sex offender and three counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 in one case dating back to 2018. In his other case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd of lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and one count of sexual battery, all felonies.

As part of the plea deal, a count of sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger was dropped along with a sentencing enhancement for committing a secondary offense while out on bail, according to court records.

According to police testimony during his preliminary hearing, Sierra sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl on Sept. 15, 2019 while she was visiting her grandmother’s home. Police said the girl’s mother was in a different room visiting with her mother when the molestation occurred.

Police also said Sierra molested the 30-year-old sister of the girl’s mother, who police said had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Sierra is also accused of molesting another girl in May and July of 2017. That girl was said to be a friend of one of his relatives, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing. Police testified that Sierra groped and kissed the girl while driving her to a grocery store in Westminster.

Sierra was given credit for 784 days behind bars. He has a prior conviction for sexual battery in 2012, according to court records.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)