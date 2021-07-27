LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The family of an Army veteran who was gunned down during a celebration in Lancaster pleaded for help Tuesday to find his killer.

Investigators are looking for Oscar Palazuelos in connection with the Dec. 20, 2020 murder of Ismael Zabala.

Police say Zabala was at a family celebration in Lancaster when he was gunned down. His brother, Charlie, was also injured in the shooting. Zabala served three years with distinction in the United States Army, and received an honorable discharge due to a medical condition. His family and friends say he was a good son with many friends and was known for helping others.

“I don’t wish this on anybody,” Zabala’s father, Alex said. “The sooner we can get him in, the better. I mean, he’s out there and what he did is not right, and we don’t know if he can do it again.”

One suspect has been arrested in the shooting, but Palazuelos escaped and disappeared, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is believed to be a member of the Avenues street gang, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and is known to frequent the Antelope Valley area.

A $20,000 reward — sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Lancaster — is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Palazuelos.

Anyone with information about Palazuelos’ whereabouts can contact sheriff’s homicide Detective Toone at (323) 890-5500 or the Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466.