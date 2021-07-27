LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Tarzana couple became victims of a violent home invasion on Monday night as part of what the local family said is a trend of growing crime in the area.

“It was the scariest day of my life,” resident Larisa Vinnitskaiy said.

Vinnitskaiy was coming home from work when cameras caught multiple men moving toward her as soon as she opened her door.

The armed men pushed her through the door and onto the floor and also attacked her husband who was inside watching television.

“He said, ‘Lay face down, if you move your head I’m going to shoot your head,'” Vinnitskaiy said.

The suspects zip-tied the couples’ hands behind their backs, kicked and beat them and at one point, dragged Vinnitskaiy on the floor by the hair.

“One thing I was thinking: I’m never going to see my grandkids anymore, my kids,” Vinnitskaiy said.

Vinnitskaiy said they stole one of her rings and bracelet, while a couple of the suspects went upstairs and took some purses.

“There were here maybe 10 minutes, maybe less,” Vinnitskaiy said. “For me, it was like whole life.”

Vinnitskaiy said she believed the suspects left earlier than planned after one of the suspects received a call from the getaway driver to get out of the home.

Vinnitskaiy and her husband, who are bruised and battered physically and emotionally, but want their story told so others can be more vigilant and safe.

“If God saved our lives and I just want to save somebody’s life to tell this story with the reporters,” she said.

The five suspects, described as Black men in their 30s wearing hoodies and army boots, remained at large on Tuesday night.