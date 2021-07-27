LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Republicans are leading a recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and polls show the race may be tightening.

Just two weeks after Larry Elder entered the September Recall election, the conservative radio host moved into the leading spot among replacement candidates, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the L.A. Times.

The poll also found nearly half of likely voters will check off “yes” to the recall, while slightly more than one-third of registered voters would do the same.

Rob Stutzman, who worked for Arnold Schwarzenneger during the 2003 recall of Gray Davis, said it’s not only the GOP that’s fed up.

“The danger for the governor is definitely voter apathy. There might be some dissatisfaction among Democrats with him even though they don’t want the state turned over to republicans,” Stutzman said.

Governor Newsom has been traveling the state before and after the reopening for California to defend his handling of the pandemic.

Even though California is a blue state, the polling shows intensity from Republicans who’ve zeroed on anger over the homelessness crisis.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is also running for governor of California, is focusing on the spike in crime.

“A governor who’s going to stand up for our families and for our victims, not criminals. I will represent a dramatic sea change,” Faulconer said.

If more than 50% of voters choose to remove Newsom, the replacement candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor.