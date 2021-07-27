LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is considered to be one of, if not the most, game wrecking forces to play along the defensive line. That game wrecking ability has led him to collect the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award in three of the last four years and it has also put him in the exclusive Madden NFL “99 Club” for the fifth straight season.
Not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5️⃣ for @AaronDonald97!!
Welcome to the #99Club | #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/VQhNxeUQmb
— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 27, 2021
The “99 club” refers to the highest possible overall rating a player can be given in the EA Sports product and it’s given out sparingly with only five players in the “99 Club” at launch of the game last season.
Thus far this year, Donald is joined by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the club with several more reveals set to happen over the course of this week.
In 16 games last season, Donald recorded 13.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. It marked the fourth straight season that he recorded double-digit sacks and the fifth time overall in his seven-year career to this point.
The team tweeted out their congratulations after the reveal on Tuesday morning.

Count ‘em.
5x #99Club for @AaronDonald97. pic.twitter.com/oSwFxwAZ6W
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 27, 2021
Madden NFL 22 launches on August 20. The Rams open their 2021 campaign on Sunday, September 12 against the Chicago Bears.