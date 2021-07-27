LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccination will be even easier than checking out a library book.
The Los Angeles County Library will soon offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for everyone 12 years and older at 13 community libraries through Aug. 4. Each site will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and follow-up appointments for the second dose will be scheduled three weeks after the initial dose.
The vaccines are free and appointments or health insurance are not required. Library officials say no one will be asked about their immigration status.
The vaccines will be provided by the LA County Department of Public Health.
"Partnering with trusted community spaces such as our LA County Libraries will provide residents with a safe, familiar place to receive the vaccine, including residents living in our hardest-hit communities," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's Director of Public Health, said in a statement.
For the complete list of dates, times, and locations of each vaccine clinic, visit LACountyLibrary.org.