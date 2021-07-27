LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Tuesday announced that all city employees will need to be able to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
According to Garcia, 72% of city employees have already been vaccinated, and nearly the same percentage of Long Beach adults have been vaccinated.READ MORE: Biden Says Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers Is "Under Consideration"
“This is a tremendous achievement and I want to thank all of the incredible people whose hard work and dedication allowed us to roll vaccines out quickly and become a national model for vaccine distribution,” Garcia said in an email release.READ MORE: LA To Require City Employees To Get Vaccinated Or Take Weekly COVID Test
Just last month, Garcia said the case rate in Long Beach was less than 1 per 100,000 residents. As of Tuesday, that rate was 21.6 per 100,000 residents. And, Garcia said, the daily positivity rate had gone from 0.5% to 8.2% in the same time period.
Vaccines are available for Long Beach residents ages 12 and older at the Convention Center and Long Beach City College sites. The city also has eight mobile clinics that operate throughout the city. More information about where to get a vaccine can be found on the city’s website.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed, Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot Inside Corona Movie Theater
Long Beach follows the city of Los Angeles in announcing the move.