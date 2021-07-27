SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department employee who is on leave was detained during a shooting investigation in Santa Clarita.
That employee's involvement in the incident remains unclear.
Officials were called to the scene on the 25000 block of Plaza Escovar Tuesday morning after the shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.READ MORE: LA To Require City Employees To Get Vaccinated Or Take Weekly COVID Test
The victim’s condition was unknown as was the motive of the incident.
Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident throughout Tuesday afternoon.
(This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.)