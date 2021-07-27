PICO-UNION (CBSLA) — A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police Monday night in Pico Union.
The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Union Avenue.
According to the LAPD, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call regarding a man armed with a knife.
During the confrontation, officers shot the suspect, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was stable.
A knife was recovered at the scene, police disclosed.
It was not immediately clear what preceded the shooting. No officers were wounded.
The suspect was not identified.