By CBSLA Staff
PICO-UNION (CBSLA) — A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police Monday night in Pico Union.

July 26, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Union Avenue.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call regarding a man armed with a knife.

During the confrontation, officers shot the suspect, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was stable.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police disclosed.

It was not immediately clear what preceded the shooting. No officers were wounded.

The suspect was not identified.