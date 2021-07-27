LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced he plans to introduce a motion that would require all city of L.A. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Thomas announced the move in a statement Tuesday night.
“During Wednesday’s Council meeting, I plan to introduce a motion that would direct staff to develop a policy to require all city employees be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, and report their COVID-19 vaccination status to the appropriate city department,” he wrote.
This comes as L.A. County has seen an alarming spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks.
L.A. County also reported 1,966 newly COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Monday. The daily test positivity rate has rocketed up to 5.2%. At one point it was 0.3%.
Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last two weeks. There were 745 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County Monday, up from the 372 reported July 12.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all state employees and workers at hospitals and health care facilities statewide will be required to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination. Those who are unable or refuse to receive the vaccine will be required to be tested weekly.
Also Tuesday, the California State University System announced that all students and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated to return to its 23 campuses. The University of California announced a similar move earlier this month.