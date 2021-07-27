LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead after crashing into a building in the Venice area, following a possible shooting, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle went over an embankment, rolled over onto its side and ended up against the side of a building.
A man was first reported to be trapped in the vehicle, but was later pronounced dead at the scene. Crews are working to recover the body.
However, there were also reports of possible shots fired in connection with the crash, but Stewart said there were no signs of a shooting or anyone with gunshot wounds.
The LAPD is investigating.