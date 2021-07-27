CORONA (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Corona movie theater, police said Tuesday.

“During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot,” Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, said. “I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.”

Authorities said employees found the two while cleaning the theater following the 9:30 p.m. showing of “The Forever Purge,” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater.

“At some point, the employee or employees walk inside the theater to conduct their clean-up or walk through and that’s when the 911 call was placed,” Corona Police Department Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said. “[They said] that there was an unknown problem, somebody was bleeding, there wasn’t very specific information given.”

Kouroubacalis said police did not know what the call was for until officers arrived on the scene and found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds, though authorities said no weapon was found at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither have been identified.

“We don’t have any suspect information right now,” Kouroubacalis said. “We have no information to lead us to believe there is an active threat to our community or any surrounding community right now.”

It was not immediately clear whether the two knew each other or if they arrived at the theater together. It also was not clear who was in the theater with them, though records show six tickets were purchased for that showing.

Corona police and the Riverside County sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau – Forensic Services were investigating.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact Corona police Senior Detective Dan Neagu at (951) 739-4916 or via email at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.