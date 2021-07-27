CORONA (CBSLA) — Two teens were shot, one fatally, at a Corona movie theater, police said Tuesday.
Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. to a theater at The Crossings, 2650 Tuscany Street, for an unknown problem and found two Corona teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have been withheld pending notification of their families.
No further information was released. Corona police and the Riverside County sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau – Forensic Services are investigating.
Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact Corona police Senior Detective Dan Neagu at (951) 739-4916 or via email at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.