BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — After a difficult year, the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA In Boyle Heights Monday received $500,000 from the state.
State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, presented the check to the facility along with community partners.READ MORE: Former California Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed In Oakland’s Jack London District
“This is going to revolutionize our neighborhoods because we’re now gonna help with immigration consultants, we’re now gonna help with helping people get their rent, we’re gonna help with mental healthcare services,” he said. “We’re gonna invest here in childcare. We’re gonna do everything that our neighbors need and our community needs to uplift and recover from the pandemic.”READ MORE: Invasive Algae Posing Threat To Newport Beach Waters
According to a release, the facility’s role in the community expanded dramatically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and included providing meals, groceries, childcare and more to families in the Boyle Heights community.
The Weingart YMCA will use the funds to create a dedicated community development center that will allow the facility to expand access to health and social services for community members.MORE NEWS: Britney Spears Attorney Seeks To Oust Singer's Father As Conservator
Leaders said the funding will transform what the Weingart YMCA, which has served the community for more than 110 years, can do for the area.