LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West L.A. Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Barry Avenue sometime before 8:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The male suspect died. No officers were hurt.
The suspect's identity and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown. There was no word regarding whether he was armed.
