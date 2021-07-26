POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting and crash crash which shut down the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning for several hours.
According to California Highway Patrol, one person was shot in the leg. There was also a two-vehicle crash. It's unclear if the shooting or crash came first.
One man was taken into custody, CHP said.
The circumstances of the incident were under investigation.
Both sides of the 60 Freeway were closed for several hours. As of 5 a.m., the eastbound side had reopened, but the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway remained closed near the 71 Freeway interchange. Traffic was being diverted at Reservoir Street.