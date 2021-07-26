LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All state employees and workers at hospitals and health care facilities across the state will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and those who are unable or refuse to receive the vaccine will be required to be tested weekly.

NEW: CA will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the US and will require state employees & healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination—or get tested regularly. We're experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated—should. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021

Vaccine-verification for state employees is expected to start as early as next week, and the system will be implemented over the coming weeks. Compliance for all health-care settings, both public and private, will be expected by Aug. 23 across the state. California is the first state to implement such a policy.

The policy falls short of a vaccine mandate, but instead offers employees the option of undergoing regular COVID testing instead of requiring proof of vaccination.

The new policy comes as new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging nationwide, mostly among people who are not vaccinated. California leads the nation in vaccinations, with more than 44 million doses administered and 75% of the eligible population having received at least one dose, but is also seeing an influx of patients coming severely ill and dying due to the more contagious Delta variant. State officials say California is now approaching 3,000 hospitalizations, not even a month after that number was under 900 in June.

In his announcement at a Kaiser Permanente facility in Alameda County, Gov. Gavin Newsom lambasted conservative politicians and pundits for the misinformation campaign that has made so many people hesitant to get the vaccine.

“We are exhausted, respectfully. Exhausted by the ideological prism that too may American are living under. We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons, the Tucker Carlsons. We’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes,” Newsom said. “We’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We’re exhausted by the politicalization of this pandemic, and that includes mask wearing. It has been equated to the Holocaust — it’s disgraceful, its unconstitutional, and it’s unconscionable, and it needs to be called out.”

