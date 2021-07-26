SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Anyone visiting Orange County Superior Court’s Central Justice Center in Santa Ana will be required to wear a mask beginning Monday.
The decision to mandate masks came after two people in the building tested positive for the coronavirus. It also comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking due to the highly contagious Delta variant.READ MORE: Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas Killed, Another Wounded In Wasco Standoff
The administrative order will be in place for at least two weeks, the county said.READ MORE: Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers In West LA
The O.C. Health Care Agency reported 431 new cases Friday. It’s seven-day average case count between July 15 and July 21 increased from 2.95 to 6.1 cases per 100,000 people. The testing positivity rate nearly doubled from 2.2 to 4 percent during that time.
There were 156 hospitalized with the coronavirus in O.C. as of Friday.MORE NEWS: Search Suspended For Woman Possibly Missing In Ocean Near Santa Monica Pier
Los Angeles County earlier this month issued an indoor mask mandate, requiring everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces. O.C. has yet to follow suit.