LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County and Food-4-Less stores are teaming up to get more people vaccinated.
Mobile walk-up vaccine clinics, like one held Monday in Hawaiian Gardens, are being hosted outside of stores.
The pop-up sites carry the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The sites are being held in hopes of making it easier for anyone 12 years of age and older to receive a vaccine.
Those who get vaccinated at the sites will also receive a $20 gift card to the store.
Future clinics are planned for stores from Harbor City to Highland Park through August 16.