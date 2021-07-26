LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported a near doubling of COVID-related hospitalizations in the past two weeks.
There were currently 745 people with COVID-19 hospitalized — up from the 372 reported July 12 — an increase health officials said was driven by the Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities and intermingling of unmasked individuals.
Public Health said almost all of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in L.A. County were unvaccinated, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that more than 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since January have not been fully vaccinated.
L.A. County also reported 1,966 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,285,771 positive cases and 24,631 deaths. The numbers are often lower on Mondays due to reporting lags from the weekend. The daily test positivity rate was 5.2%.
"As we continue to experience significant community transmission fueled by the Delta variant, every effort to reduce spread is important," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. "This includes the additional layer of masking and testing protections the state health officer order requires at health care and high-risk congregate living facilities."
In an effort to get more people vaccinated, adults who get their first or second doses at County- or City-run vaccination sites and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites through Thursday will have the chance to win one of seven pairs of tickets to a number of concerts presented by AEG. Full details for the sweepstakes can be found on the county’s website.