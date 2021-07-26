ENCINO (CBSLA) — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was attacked by bees over the weekend at her Encino home.

Richards, who is allergic to bees, said her EpiPen was not working and she had to be treated at an area hospital following the terrifying encounter.

The 52-year-old actress posted security video on her Instagram stories of the Saturday incident. The video showed her running across her backyard trying to get away from the bees. She also posted video of the massive hive alongside her house and said the bees were in her hair, her face and were constantly stinging her while she was screaming for help.

Eventually, she was able to stop the attack by jumping in her pool. She said the local fire department showed up to save her and took her to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She also posted a big thank you to the first responders for helping.

She also said she was in the process of having the hive removed from her property.