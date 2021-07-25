LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday reported 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 as the county continues to see a surge.
In addition to the reported new cases, the county reported four new deaths and 716 people currently hospitalized.
These numbers come amid an ongoing increase of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
The Biden administration is buying an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations in case they are needed either for booster shots or for children under 12 years of age later this year.
The county is at a level of “high community transmission.”