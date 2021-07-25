LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At Saturday’s Los Angeles area Emmy Awards, CBS2/KCAL9’s investigative reported Kristine Lazar took home a big win.
Lazar won the Emmy for Outstanding Business or Consumer News Story.
“We hunkered down during the pandemic in my house, with my three kids and my dog and my mom and my husband and we put out amazing work. This is our first Emmy since we launched ‘2 On Your Side.'”
Lazar’s investigation exposed unemployment fraud and helped hundreds of local people get their unemployment payments.