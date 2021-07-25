HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators with the Huntington Beach Police Department arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a series residential burglaries.
Jonatan Jose Medina-Mejia of Hawthorn was arrested earlier this week, according to a tweet by Huntington Beach PD.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing, but that they believe Medina Mejia is responsible for more burglaries in Orange County.
Thanks to the work of our Investigators, Jonatan Jose Medina-Mejia of Hawthorn was arrested this week for a series of residential burglaries in Huntington Beach.
