CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Burglary Arrest, huntington beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators with the Huntington Beach Police Department arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a series residential burglaries.

Jonatan Jose Medina-Mejia of Hawthorn was arrested earlier this week, according to a tweet by Huntington Beach PD.

READ MORE: LA County Continues To See COVID-19 Surge

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing, but that they believe Medina Mejia is responsible for more burglaries in Orange County.