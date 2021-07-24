LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A South Los Angeles shooting Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area left one man wounded.
The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Main Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.
Paramedics transported the shooting victim to an area hospital. It is unclear what condition he is in.
So far, there are no details on a possible motive, nor any information about the shooter.
