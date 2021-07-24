WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, arrested a man in the early morning hours Friday on suspicion of kidnapping.

Sheriff’s deputies said 50-year-old Fernando Diaz was seen carrying an unconscious woman to his 1997 Dodge Ram van near Robertson Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Authorities said the woman was completely intoxicated and didn’t know who’s vehicle she was in.

“I don’t know what I would do in that situation, especially if I was drunk,” WeHo resident Marissa Dunlevy said. “I try not to walk around intoxicated by myself. I try to have someone with me.”

Investigators said a witness who saw the suspect with the woman flagged down a deputy to report what happened.

“Definitely there’s a shift of people moving from other neighborhoods to this kind of neighborhood and with that comes all sorts of things,” WeHo resident Frank Javaheri said.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday in West Hollywood’s bar and nightclub area where people of all backgrounds come, simply looking for a fun night out. Now, some residents in the neighborhood who normally feel safe while they’re out and about said they’re not letting their guard down and will be extra vigilant.

“Just try not to look confused or touristy…like you don’t know where you’re going. You’ve got to look them in the eye, when you pass by people,” Javaheri said.

Diaz, who is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, was already released on $100,000 bail.

Deputies are asking anyone who believes they were a victim or had contact with the suspect the night of the incident to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.