WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, arrested man in the early morning hours Friday on suspicion of kidnapping.
According to a tweet put out by LASD West Hollywood, 50-year-old Fernando Diaz was seen carrying an unconscious woman to his 1997 Dodge Ram van and driving away.
The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday in West Hollywood’s bar and nightclub area. Diaz was arrested, according to sheriff’s inmate records, at about 3 a.m.
“…detectives would like to speak with any additional witnesses or anybody that had contact with Diaz on the night of the incident or in the past under similar circumstances,” a LASD West Hollywood station tweet read.
Diaz, who is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, was released at around 2:19 a.m. Saturday on $100,000 bail, according to inmate records.
In the early morning hours on July 23, 2021, West Hollywood Sheriff’s station deputies arrested
Fernando Diaz for Kidnapping after he was seen carrying an unconscious woman to his van and driving away. pic.twitter.com/VhxTMCOc1a
— LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 24, 2021
