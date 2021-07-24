CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, arrested man in the early morning hours Friday on suspicion of kidnapping.

According to a tweet put out by LASD West Hollywood, 50-year-old Fernando Diaz was seen carrying an unconscious woman to his 1997 Dodge Ram van and driving away.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday in West Hollywood’s bar and nightclub area. Diaz was arrested, according to sheriff’s inmate records, at about 3 a.m.

“…detectives would like to speak with any additional witnesses or anybody that had contact with Diaz on the night of the incident or in the past under similar circumstances,” a LASD West Hollywood station tweet read.

Diaz, who is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, was released at around 2:19 a.m. Saturday on $100,000 bail, according to inmate records.

