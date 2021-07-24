LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A shooting in Long Beach’s downtown area killed one person overnight and left one person wounded.
The incident happened near the intersection of Broadway and Pine Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect, only described as a male adult, remained on the loose as of Saturday morning.
Authorities believe the suspect and victim got into an argument before gunfire rang out.
It’s unclear how the second victim was involved in the shooting, but that individual was in the hospital in stable condition at last check.