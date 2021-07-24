SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old crew member of the Sea Queen II, a 100 foot commercial fishing vessel, went missing Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were searching for the man, described as Asian and wearing a red sweatshirt and black sweatpants, in the ocean waters off of Sunset and Seal Beaches.
He was last seen at around 2 a.m. when the boat was anchored in the area being searched, according to the Coast Guard.
No other details were immediately available.
