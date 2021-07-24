RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A church youth group leader was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young girls.
65-year-old Jaime Gonzalez, of Our Lady Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside, is accused of crimes from several years ago.
Detectives say they want to hear from any other potential victims.
This marks the second such incident in the past few days in the Southland regarding church officials accused of sexual abuse.
67-year-old pastor Puredi Hillary, of Shiloh Tabernacle Church in Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested Thursday, following the initial report of sexual abuse by a 14-year-old girl in April.
The girl told police investigators she was 9 years old when the sexual abuse began, and that it continued until she was 12.