LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.
Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities. The right-hander, who allowed a combined seven runs in one inning his past two outings, issued a two-out walk to Ryan McMahon but got C.J. Cron to chase an 0-2 slider to end the game.
Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland (1-5) and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning for his fourth homer of the season. Barnes came into the game with a .213 batting average but is 5 for 8 in his last four games.
It is the 12th time the Rockies have been shut out this season, which is the most in the majors. It is the Dodgers' ninth shutout, which is tied for fifth.
Tony Gonsolin (2-1) allowed only two hits, struck out seven and matched a season-high by going 5 1/3 innings. The bullpen, which had given up nine runs in 9 1/3 innings during the first five games of the homestand, allowed no hits and two walk.
Barnes' homer was the only blemish on what was a strong outing for Freeland. The right-hander went a season-high seven innings with six strikeouts and gave up five hits.
