LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – As new daily COVID-19 infections continue to spike, with Saturday’s report of 2,600 marking the fourth consecutive day of cases topping 2,500, state, local and community leaders are urgently attempted to get the most vulnerable residents vaccinated.

“When you’re ready, we’re here for you,” Mario Chavez, Director of Government Affairs at St. John’s Well Child & Family Center, said.

On Saturday at a pop-up mobile vaccination clinic in Leimert Park, hosted by St. John’s Well Child & Family Center, an all out push is on to get those most susceptible to catching COVID-19 vaccinated.

“We’ve administered approximately 280,000 COVID vaccines and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” Chavez told an assembled crowd.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and State Senator Sydney Kamlager were at the event Saturday afternoon to show their support.

“This battle is not over and we need each one of you to help us get there,” Garcetti said.

Only 58% of Leimert Park residents over the age of 16 are vaccinated, with young Black and Latino men having the lowest vaccination rates in the county.

“Black people are three times more likely to get COVID,” Senator Kamlager said.

Daevon Gathrite and his brother, Dasean, each received their first shot, along with tickets to Six Flags and $25 American Express gift card.

“I’m down for it, you know, as long as it’s to keep other people safe,” Dasean Gathrite said.

Dr. Ali Jamehdor, the medical director at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Long Beach has been trying to get that exact message about the vaccines across.

“It’s not just for prevention,” Dr. Jamehdor said. “When you do get the virus, your symptoms are much less, you don’t need to come to the emergency room, you don’t need to be in the hospital.”

Dr. Jamehdor also so that for those unable to get the vaccine because of medical reasons, they should take the same precautions — avoid crowded indoor spaces, wear a mask in public at all times and keep socially distanced — advised in the beginning of the pandemic.