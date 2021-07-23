SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A portion of the westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar will again close this weekend for construction.
The westbound 210 Freeway between the 5 Freeway interchange and the Roxford Street exit will shut down for 55 straight hours, starting at 10 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers are advised to use the 118 Freeway as an alternate route.
The westbound lanes of the freeway were also closed from July 9-12.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project to replace all lanes of the 210 Freeway with new pavement between the 5 Freeway and Wheatland Avenue. The on and off-ramps are also being repaved. Signs, medians and guardrails are also being upgraded.
The funding comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed in 2017 which includes an annual hike in the gas tax.