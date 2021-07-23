UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights” went on sale Friday following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Halloween event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic which led to the temporary closure of the theme park.
"Halloween Horror Nights" will run on Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Thursday, Sept. 9 and continue through Sunday, October 31.
The walk-through attraction features a series of haunted mazes populated by terrifying characters from a series of horror classics. Among those on tap this year are returning mazes “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.”
Joining the lineup this year are a maze based on "The Exorcist" and the original concept maze "The Curse of Pandora's Box," inspired by dreaded creatures from Greek mythology.
Tickets can be purchased here.