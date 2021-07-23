RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A pastor at a Rancho Cucamonga church has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a young girl for years, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Puredi Hillary, 67, was arrested Thursday, following the initial report of sexual abuse by a 14-year-old girl in April. The girl told police investigators she was 9 years old when the sexual abuse began, and it continued until she was 12.
An extensive investigation by San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators identified Hillary as the suspect. Hillary is a leader at Shiloh Tabernacle Church in Rancho Cucamonga, which identified him as an apostle.
Hillary is being held on $350,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
Anyone with information about the investigation or Hillary can contact Detective Rachel Young at (909) 387-3615.