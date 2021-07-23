SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – An 88-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and last seen at the Leisure World retirement community in Seal Beach was reported missing Friday.
SILVER ALERT- Los Angeles and Orange Counties.
Last seen near: El Dorado Dr. and Canoe Brook Dr.@SealBeachPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/JBOWmf7a4b
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 24, 2021
Lawrence Ray Murphy was last seen at about 3:25 p.m. at 13681 El Dorado Drive, according to a Silver Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Murphy is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds, with gray balding hair and blue eyes. He is known to wear a blue or black brace on his right knee and has difficulty walking.
Murphy may also be driving a white 2013 Honda CR-V with a California license plate of 8UDA310.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.
