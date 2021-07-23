FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was investigating after a body was found Friday in the lake at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
The body was found by parkgoers around 10:45 a.m. They then called 911, prompting park rangers to call sheriff's deputies who patrol the county-run park, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they taped off the area.
The body was found in the north lake, next to Euclid Street and Edinger Avenue, he said. It was not immediately clear if the body was that of a man or woman.
“We have no idea how long the body’s been in the water,” Hylton said.