COACHELLA (CBSLA) — A very sick English bulldog puppy has died after being seized from a Coachella property under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, according to the county’s Department of Animal Services.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered the unnamed dog at a property in the 83000 block while investigating a robbery earlier this week. The dog was found during a search of the house, and taken to an emergency veterinary clinic by an animal services officer.
John Welsh, spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, said the 8-month-old English bulldog’s condition was so severe, it went to sleep and died Thursday morning. The dog had suffered from a skin condition, likely mange, that left it without most of its fur. It was also unable to walk and was believed to be blind.
Animal Services has been in contact with the rightful owner of the dog, Welsh said. Pending the results of a necropsy and the investigation, the department will likely seek animal cruelty charges due to the dog’s neglected state. Criminal charges will be determined and filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.