TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A Lyft driver who police say fell asleep at the wheel and killed his passenger faces charges of vehicular manslaughter.
Andy Van Pham, 30, was arrested Wednesday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued by Orange County Superior Court. The warrant was issued following an investigation by Tustin police into the fatal crash.
The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on April 4 in the area of Jamboree Road and Patriot Way in Tustin. Investigators say the Lyft driver – later identified as Pham – fell asleep behind the wheel while driving with a customer in the vehicle. The vehicle hit a light pole and caused traumatic injuries to the passenger, who died, police said.
"After an extensive investigation by the Tustin Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team, it was determined the driver, 30-year-old Andy Van Pham was driving with negligence, resulting in the death of the victim," a police statement said.
Pham is being held on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.