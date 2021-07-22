LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples of the year have been confirmed in the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District’s service area.
The positive mosquito samples were collected from mosquito traps in Bellflower, Studio City and Tarzana. Results for additional samples are pending.
GLACVCD officials noted that while this confirmation serves as the District’s first positive West Nile virus mosquito pool this year, virus activity has been increasing steadily throughout California. Additionally, a dead bird located in Valley Village was confirmed positive for WNV.
"West Nile virus is detected every summer by local public health agencies because it is endemic to Los Angeles County," said Susanne Kluh, director of Scientific-Technical Services at GLACVCD. "This virus is spread through our bird population and transmitted to humans with the bite of an infected mosquito."
Because there is no human vaccine for West Nile Virus, residents are advised to wear insect repellent.
The GLACVCD urges residents to reduce the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by:
- eliminating standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week;
- ensuring that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained;
- changing the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly;
- requesting mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds; and
- wearing EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present; and
- reporting neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.
For more information, residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656, or online at www.glacvcd.org.
