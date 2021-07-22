LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Southern California man was sentenced on Thursday to 31 years in federal prison for the attempted murders of three rival gang members.
28-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Jr. of Sun Valley, also known as “Lil Chito,” “Gunner” and “Chuy,” pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Gonzalez admitted his involvement in multiple gang-related shootings, officials said.
In early April 2016, he shot and seriously injured one victim and wounded others in a drive-by shooting outside a party in Sun Valley after he thought the victim had insulted his gang.
A few weeks later, he stalked and shot a rival gang member.
Among other crimes, Gonzalez is also accused of selling methamphetamine and firearms, including an AR-style rifle without a serial number.
In January 2019, a federal grand jury indicted 31 members and associates of the gang. So far, prosecutors have had 17 convictions and multiple prison sentences exceeding 10 years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
