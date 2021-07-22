CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into a shooting death in a park in Culver City early Thursday morning.

July 22, 2021. (LAPD Lt. Ensley/Twitter)

The shooting was reported at 5:43 a.m. at Media Park at Canfield Avenue and Venice Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead. He was not identified.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting and a motive were not known. There was no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The park was closed for the investigation, LAPD Matt Lt. Ensley tweeted.