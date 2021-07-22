LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another 2,767 COVID-19 cases Thursday, up 80% from last week and the county’s highest number since February.
The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 1,276,137 since the pandemic began. County health officials also reported another 13 deaths bringing the death toll to 24,607.
On Wednesday, the county reported 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, a 20-fold increase in a month.
County health officials blame the increase in cases on the highly infectious Delta variant and people mingling in public.
People who are not vaccinated are at the highest risk of getting infected with COVID-19, health officials warned. Unvaccinated adults who are older or who have certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection public health officials recommend individuals:
-Get vaccinated.
-Wear a mask that fits.
-Avoid crowded places.
-Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer often.
-Avoid eating and touching your face with unwashed hands.
-Stay home when sick.
Starting on Saturday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m., everyone two and older in Los Angeles County was again required to wear masks in all indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status.