JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Jurupa Valley that started Thursday afternoon and has burned more than 40 acres so far.
Evacuation orders have been ordered for Felspar Street between 54th Street and 56th Street and Pedley Road between 54th Street and 56th Street, according to a tweet the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials are also asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
A temporary evacuation center has been setup at Van Buren Elementary School.
